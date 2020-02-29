CUT BANK- A High Wind Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for areas including Logan Pass, Browning, Heart Butte, Cut Bank, Shelby, Sunburst, Bynum, Choteau, and Augusta.
Winds are expected to be 20 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of 65 to 75 miles per hour at times.
Strong winds could blow down limbs, smaller trees and power lines, potentially causing power outages.
The strongest winds are expected to bring a passing cold front through Saturday morning on the Rocky Mountain Front and into Toole County.
The cold front will bring snow showers across the mountains and mountain passes across portions of Lewis and Clark and Jefferson Counties according to the NWS. An inch of snow or less is expected.
Travel could be made difficult on portions of U.S. Highways 2 and 89 as well as Interstate 15 in the warning area, especially for high-profile cars and those pulling trailers.