GREAT FALLS - The sunny weather came just in time this year as the Great Falls community teamed up to clean up local parks all over the Electric City.
For the eighth year in a row, members of the community came together to clean up parks all around the city.
People of all ages enjoy these parks and this event gives everyone a chance to give back.
Event coordinator from United Way Kim Skornogoski talked with us about this year’s clean up.
“Park and Rec actually dumped two semi trucks full of wood chips for our parks in our parks, so we could take care of this task and make our parks kind look clean and also safer for kids to play in,” said Skornogoski.
Volunteers were encouraged to bring gloves, work clothes heavy duty rakes and shovel. They each received supplies and a task list.
These tasks are anything from picking up trash to raking out the new wood chips.
If you are interested in joining for next year the volunteer number is 727-3400.