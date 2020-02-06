Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY BELOW 5500 FEET... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING ABOVE 5500 FEET, HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF MOSTLY 10 TO 20 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY BELOW 5500 FEET, SNOW EXPECTED TO DEVELOP DURING THE MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF MOSTLY 4 TO 8 INCHES, EXCEPT ONLY 1 TO 3 INCHES IN THE GREAT FALLS AREA. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. THERE WILL ALSO BE INCREASED AVALANCHE DANGER FOR BACKCOUNTRY RECREATION. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOWFALL WILL DECREASE SOMEWHAT THIS AFTERNOON, POSSIBLY ALLOWING IT TO PARTIALLY MELT ON LOWER ELEVATION ROADWAYS, THEN REFREEZE THIS EVENING. SNOWFALL WILL INCREASE AGAIN OVERNIGHT, CREATING A GREATER ICING HAZARD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

