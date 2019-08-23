GREAT FALLS – Painting the ice may sound funny but it is actually how the ice in local ice rink gets that memorable white shine.
With the help of several volunteers, the ice skating rink is well underway to being ready for the season.
“We started our efforts to make the ice two weeks ago that’s when we started watering the sand and preparing everything. So it takes us at least three weeks to get the ice ready before anybody can come skate on it,” Said Teresa Gunn the Ice Foundation President.
“To have all these people who are up here helping because they want to have the ice to come skate on or their kids to come skate on you it’s a community effort for the communities appreciation,” Said Teresa Gunn the Ice Foundation President.
The help of volunteers is a key factor in getting the ice ready for the season.