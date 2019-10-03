GREAT FALLS - In August, Cascade County officials approved the permit for a cheese factory, but not without a few conditions. Now, the facility's owner has filed an appeal to remove some of those requirements.
KFBB received a copy of the appeal with a public records request, which comes from Edward Friesen who wants to remove nine of the 17 conditions set for Big Sky Cheese (BSC).
Some listed requirements in the appeal are getting water rights from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and limiting work hours from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.
Friesen's disagreements include the difficulty of meeting certain conditions, some rules being too vague and others that BSC claims lacks proper reasoning.
The standards were originally created in response to concerns from public feedback, including potential water and air pollution from the factory.
Friesen didn't respond to KFBB for comment, but the Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA), which helped BSC with a bridge loan in back in July, have their own concerns with the conditions as well.
"Some of the standards are not possible to meet or are not possible to measure because of just the way they were crafted,” said Brett Doney, the president and CEO of GFDA. “So that puts the business in an impossible situation."
Plans for building the factory have slowed down as a result of the appeal, according to Doney, and construction costs for the facility could increase if the process gets pushed to the winter season.
For now, the county is looking over Friesen's requests. In the meantime, you can read the appeal yourself below: