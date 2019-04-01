House Bill 567, otherwise known as the School Marshal Bill, is making its way through the legislature and would allow every school district to have the ability to hire a school marshal as an extra layer of security.
While the bill addresses every school district across Montana, it would mainly affect the more rural schools throughout the state.
“For smaller district's such as Vaughn, and Cascade, Centerville; all the areas around Great Falls, it would be a way where the Board of Trustee's could, if they so choose, hire a school marshal,” explains Jan Cahill, Superintendent for Vaughn schools.
Cahill continues to say that while the bill is a great idea, without the proper funding, it's a little too farfetched for smaller school district's such as Vaughn.
“I think all districts, if the bill passes, will look at and make a decision whether or not they want to take resources out of the classroom; textbooks, salaries, things like that to help pay the cost of the school marshal,” explains Cahill.
There are other bill's in the works that would potentially help schools to pay for a school marshal, such as raising taxes, however, Cahill says even if that were to pass, most school's still wouldn't attempt to hire a marshal.
“There's a reality of asking tax-payers to raise their taxes to do that. I don't think a lot of school districts will probably go for it with that kind of a levy out of the general operating levy,” says Cahill.
While most schools might not consider it now, Cahill explains that will most likely change within the next several years.
“It may come to the point where every school will actually have a school marshal or an SRO. We're a long ways from there I believe, but still, I eventually think it will happen,” explains Cahill.
As for the time being, school's such as Vaughn are taking other security measures such as reinforced doors and fingerprint entry.
If the bill passes, it will become effective July 1st of this year, but it most likely won't be seen in schools until next school year at the earliest.