Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES, BUT UP TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS, BLAINE, CHOUTEAU AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY ON ICY ROADS THAT WILL BECOME SNOW-COVERED ONCE AGAIN. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&