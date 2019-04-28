Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO AN INCH AT LOWER ELEVATIONS FROM HAVRE SOUTHWEST TO GREAT FALLS AND 2 TO 4 INCHES IN THE VICINITY OF THE HIGHWOOD, LITTLE BELT AND BEARS PAW MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...BLAINE, HILL, CASCADE AND CHOUTEAU. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SEVERE DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE REPORTED ON SOME ROADS IN THIS PORTION OF NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA DUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY AND ICY OR SLUSHY ROAD SURFACES. SLOW IMPROVEMENT IS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING AS WIND AND SNOW INTENSITY GRADUALLY DECREASE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&