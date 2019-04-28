1,039 Northwestern customers are currently without power as a result of the strong winds and blizzard conditions, with roughly 1-50 people just losing power on the north end of Great Falls.
Northwestern Energy tweeted out," We are aware of an outage on the north end of town. 1039 customers currently without power. We appreciate your patience as we respond to many weather related issues in the area. ^KH"
The National Weather Service is forecasting an additional 2-4 inches of snow with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.
The blizzard warning is expected to end tonight at 6pm.