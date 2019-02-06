With temperature well below freezing, more than 1,000 NWE customers are without power in Sun Prairie right now, according to NorthWestern Energy's outage map. NWE says power is expected to be restored around 2:30-3:00 this afternoon.
Over 1,000 without power in sub-zero temperatures in Sun Prairie
Tags
Blake Simonson
KFBB Producer
Get email notifications on Blake Simonson daily!
Whenever Blake Simonson posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Missing Kalispell man found dead
- Statewide School Delays/ Closures for Monday, February 4th
- Cold Hard Cash band member arrested for domestic violence
- 3.9 magnitude earthquake south of Lincoln
- FBI says human remains found on Blackfeet Reservation sent to Quantico
- Missing teenage girl from Helena located
- Snow, blowing snow and severe wind chill across Montana
- Man barricades self inside home to elude Butte Police
- Senate Bill on opting out of required vaccinations passes committee
- GFPD investigating woman's death as suspicious
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Helena News Alerts
Get news alerts from ABC Fox Montana in Helena - delivered to your email every weekday.
Bozeman News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Butte News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.