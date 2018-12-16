Members of the Great Falls Fire Rescue community are asking for the public's help in finding the person who stole thousands of dollars worth of firefighting gear Tuesday night.
According to a Facebook post, just before midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 11th, surveillance video caught one person approaching the firefighter's Toyota 4Runner, breaking in, and pulling a large red duffle bag from the back. The suspect is then seen riding away on bicycles with another person.
The vehicle was parked on the east side of Great Falls at the time of the incident near the firefighter's home. He tells KFBB he believes the equipment stolen could be worth as much as $7,000.
A police report has been filed; in the meantime, the firefighter will be using spare equipment until the department can purchase him new gear.
If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688.
The original Facebook post is below:
"Stolen Tuesday night at 11:49 pm: large red duffle bag with firefighting equipment. Yep, somebody stole from a person who is supposed to serve the community. Inside: firefighter turnouts, boots, helmet, tools...the stuff that keeps my husband alive while trying to save others! Please help us find the individuals and/or equipment. East end of town. SHARE AWAY!!!!"