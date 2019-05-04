With summer weather approaching, flowers aren't the only thing sprouting in downtown great falls. New businesses are opening up and bringing with them, some new flavors.
One of these restaurants, the last straw diner, did a small opening today during the downtown drag show on central ave.
They're taking over what was once Chopz on central in downtown great falls.
Last straw will make small alterations to the interior as well as put in a new sign; all of which is expected to be in by the end of the week.
Another restaurant is making a comeback after closing its doors, Tracys.
They'll begin getting set to re-open as well.