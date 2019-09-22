GREAT FALLS - Talking with those around you and can make all the difference.
For one great falls resident the darkness came very close completely taking over, but with the help of his mother the light broke through.
"I was lucky enough to make the conscious decision to call my mother and my therapist at the time told them what I was thinking and where I was at and that I didn’t want to be here anymore, I didn’t feel loved I didn’t feel cared about I needed to be done with it," said Jake Wiesen, A Speaker at this years walk.
The walk focuses on sharing stories of struggle and success, letting everyone know that when you feel consumed in the darkness, speaking up is one of the best things you can do