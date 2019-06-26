GREAT FALLS - Several groups of teenagers travelling from out-of-state arrived in the Electric City earlier this week to lend a hand in sprucing up the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
Whether by plane or by car, these groups travelled all that way as part of a mission trip to volunteer their time and service.
From removing tiles for a future garden, to cleaning up the walls inside, the group of teenagers from Pullman, Wash. in particular has worked together since Monday to give the Rescue Mission some tender loving care.
"We shampooed carpets and helped clean walls, and windows and then vacuumed,” said 17-year-old Suellen Rice, a senior at Pullman. “[We] really just helped clean everything up and make it look a lot nicer and a lot cleaner overall."
They're one of several groups who are a part of Young Neighbors In Action (YNIA), a faith-based program that encourages youth like Suellen to visit and help communities outside of their own.
"They do these mission trips throughout different parts of the country just to be able to help out and see in communities, what needs there are to be done," said Suellen.
For the kids involved, it's a way to broaden their horizons and develop a sense of empathy for other's struggles.
"Pullman's really a nice small town and we don't have a whole lot of homelessness or poverty,” said Linea Johnson, the YNIA adult leader. “And so to get them out to see poverty and to be able to recognize it and have the want and desire and the know how to do something about it would be ideal."
Groups have also come from as far as San Francisco. For the Rescue Mission, the help has been much appreciated.
"Well I think it's great that people are willing to volunteer their time, their skills and money to do the projects that are going on," said Shane Garee, who works at the front desk of the Men’s Rescue Mission.
There's still some work to be done, but the group will continue to help out until Friday. If you’d like to learn more about YNIA, you can check out its official website.