Weather Alert

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MDT... THE STORM WHICH PROMPTED THE WARNING HAS MOVED OUT OF THE AREA. THEREFORE, THE WARNING WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE. HOWEVER GUSTY WINDS ARE STILL POSSIBLE WITH THIS THUNDERSTORM. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL MONTANA.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WESTERN JUDITH BASIN COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 745 PM MDT. * AT 716 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR BELT, OR 18 MILES SOUTHEAST OF GREAT FALLS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BELT, SLUICE BOXES STATE PARK, RAYNESFORD AND ARMINGTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 449 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA CHOUTEAU TETON IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BROADWATER GALLATIN JEFFERSON IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA LEWIS AND CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG SANDY, BOULDER, BOULDER HILL, BOZEMAN, BOZEMAN PASS, BYNUM, CARTER, CASCADE, CHOTEAU, DUTTON, ELK PARK PASS, FAIRFIELD, FLESHER PASS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HELENA, HOBSON, HOMESTAKE PASS, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, LINCOLN, MACDONALD PASS, MARTINSDALE, MONTANA CITY, RAYNESFORD, ROGERS PASS, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WHITEHALL, WINIFRED, AND WINSTON.