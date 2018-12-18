Organization graded Montana with an "A" in human trafficking prevention

Shared-Hope International is an organization that is dedicated to bringing an end to sex trafficking through a three-pronged approach – prevent, restore, and bring justice.
They graded Montana with an "A" in human trafficking prevention, citing the state's laws intended to protect our youth.
Attorney General Tim Fox, said, "We are not immune to some of the issues that affect our nation. In fact, our world."
In the years before he was in office, the organization graded Montana with an "F."
AG Fox said when he was elected into the seat one of his main priorities was to strengthen Montana laws on human trafficking, whether labor or sex trafficking. To fight this statewide problem, his offices drafted a piece of legislation in 2015 that would totally revamp the way Montana lawmakers would view human trafficking laws.
"It provided for penalties, tools for law enforcement and prosecutors to go after the perpetrator who engage in this criminal activity," Fox said. "It also included a forfeiture provision much like we do in drug cases, when these individuals make money off this criminal endeavor they shouldn't be able to keep it."
For the first time in Montana history, he says the Department of Justice is treating the victims like victims.
"For many years we have always treated the victims like criminals, calling them prostitutes, even when they are kids, usually girls. And so now we are changing the mind set and the societal bias to try to help these individuals get out of this life as victims of human trafficking."
He said there are still some hurdles ahead but it is going to take everyone's participation to protect our children.
"Your child and my grandkids could easily be a victim of human trafficking if you me and the rest of the community don't step in and do something."