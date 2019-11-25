GREAT FALLS - The community is still reeling over the death of 5-year-old Tony Renova.
At last night's vigil, there was a recurring theme.
What can we as a community do to ensure this never happens again?
One answer is to become a foster parent but for some, that's just not feasible.
The good news is, though, there is something you can do.
“So a lot of times when children come into foster care they don’t come with a lot of stuff either they were taken abruptly or their stuff could not be brought as well,” Beth Grohs, Board Member for LOVE.
This is just one problem new families can face when bringing in a foster child into their home.
Luckily there are several places that step in to help in situations like this; one of them is, Linking Our Voices Everyday or LOVE for short.
“What the local foster parents realized is that if they could create a one-stop place that could be a resource to local foster parents for anything they might need,” said Beth Grohs
it could be money, food, toys or even clothing.
Foster families can get zero too little notice that their life is about to change, which means they may not be completely prepared.
“When they come into care its often rushed and based on the fact its zero to eighteen when kids are placed with families, families aren’t often prepared for the things that the child might need,” said Beth Grohs
like many of us, time can sometimes be the hardest thing to give you do have other options to still provide some help.
“Any money donated goes directly to the foster children um as far as the physical items that people might like to donate they can email through the website and then pick up locations can be arranged from there,” said Beth Grohs
The idea is to make the donation process as easy as possible for anyone who wants to give.
Other donations options include Toby’s House, Youth Dynamics, The Dandelion Factory and as mentioned above LOVE.