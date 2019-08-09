Operation Homefront’s Back-To-School Brigade: Helping our soldiers' kids back to school

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Saluting the brave. With school just around the corner, Operation Homefront's Back-to-School Brigade is back helping Great Falls military families get back in the swing of things.
This year Operation Homefront is giving out 250 backpacks and school supplies to pre-registered military children.
The Gunter's, both mom and dad have ties to the military. Jennifer Gunter, currently in the Montana Air National Guard says they've received supplies from the Back-to-School Brigade the last two years. The Gunter’s say they're fortunate to have organizations like Operation Homefront because it makes a difference in the lives of those who serve and their children.
"Some families live paycheck to paycheck and it just really helps out with especially those costs they incur this time of year,” said the Gunter family.
Operation Homefront says this year- they're distributing its 375,000th backpack. So far, it's saved military families over $40 million in back to school supplies.