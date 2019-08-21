TOWNSEND- A timber harvest project in the Big Belt Mountains northeast of Townsend is proposed by the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The project will cover over 4,500 acres, using commercial harvest and prescribed fire treatments.
Road maintenance, temporary road construction and reconstruction will be happening in the area but any exact locations and amounts have yet to be finalized.
A public open house will be held Monday, August 26 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Townsend Community Room next to the Townsend Public Library.