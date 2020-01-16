Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 40 BELOW ZERO. THE COLDEST WIND CHILLS WILL LIKELY OCCUR TONIGHT AND THROUGH THE DAY FRIDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&