GREAT FALLS- A field day in Great Falls for adults who have completed Montana’s online hunter education course has been set for March 14.
From 9:00 am to 1:00 pm anyone who has completed the internet course can take the required field day course to receive their certification card at Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 4 headquarters, 4600 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls.
Space for the field day is limited and anyone signing up for the field day should dress for the weather.
People are asked to bring a firearm if they have one and not to bring ammunition. Pistols, BB guns and muzzleloaders are not allowed according to FWP.
Anyone taking the field day is required to print and bring the forms under ‘Related Files’ to the first day of class and the Field Day Qualifier Certificate.
For more information or to register for the field day, you can find the event online on FWP’s website here.