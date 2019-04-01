One person in jail, after a disturbance at 900 Block of 2nd Ave S.

GREAT FALLS- According to the Great Falls Police Department, one person is in jail this morning, April 1st after reports came in of possible shots fired and a disturbance at the 900 Block of 2nd Ave. S.
Police couldn't confirm if shots were fired, but reports started coming in around 7:05 last night, March 31st. This was a domestic-related issue and was related to ongoing issues between a couple of different parties.
Daniel Gregory, a 20-Year-Old male was arrested, charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, and is currently in jail. Tyler Hinsen, a 28-Year-Old male was charged with criminal endangerment, but was released from jail.
There were no major injuries, and no one was sent to the hospital. Not aware of any alcohol or drugs being involved. No threat to the public.