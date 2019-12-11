GREAT FALLS- One man is pleading guilty to transpiration of illegal aliens after being arrested in Glacier County in November.
According to a release from the DOJ, when Border Patrol agents stopped two SUVs, nine passengers in the first SUV admitted to being in the country illegally. When officials stopped the second SUV the passengers inside fled, officials finding eight individuals within two minutes, all of them admitting to being in the U.S. illegally.
One of the passengers was identified as Josue Bermudez-Lopez, who the release says denied his identity. An agent found a discarded fanny pack with a Mexican passport with Bermudez-Lopez’s photo and name nearby.
According to the DOJ, four of the arrested citizens told agents they paid from $4,000 to $4,750 to be smuggled into the U.S. and identified two of Bermudez-Lopez’s co-defendants as a driver and a foot guide.
Bermudez-Lopez also admitted to being in the U.S. illegally and to knowingly transporting illegal aliens for compensation on both the November 17 arrests and on a previous occasion according to the release.
Bermudez-Lopez faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Three other Mexican citizens who were arrested that day, Alberto Guillen-Gordillo, Omero Banderas-Rodriguez and Samuel Velasco-Tovar, have all pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging them with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and transport of illegal aliens according to the release.
Ma Mercedes Rivera-Gutierrez who was also arrested in the traffic stop pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging her with illegal reentry.