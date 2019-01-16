One man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a January 15th incident

Great Falls- According to court documents Robert Pippin Jr. is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent after he forcibly had sex with a family friend.
The victim states she invited Pippin over to visit. According to the victim she and Pippin were drinking before she went to bed.
After approximately an hour she awoke to Pippin having vaginal sexual intercourse with her. She tried to tell him “no” several times but he wouldn’t stop. She punched him in the face to try and get him to stop.
Once Pippin finished she left her apartment to call 911.
Pippin stated “she set me up” and “I’m going to have her arrested” and “I just woke up, went to have a cigarette, then the cops showed up.”
Police noticed Pippin had a laceration to his left eyebrow which appeared to be very fresh, which supported the victim’s statement when she punched him.
The state requests Pippin’s bond at $25,000.