One man in custody after firing off firearm

GREAT FALLS - According to the Great Falls Police Department, James Bunton, a 61-year-old man is in custody this morning, March 4th, after being charged with assault with a weapon.
This happened on the east end of town Thursday, March 4th at 1:56 a.m. Police say a firearm was involved, one shot was fired, more than one person was involved, and alcohol played a factor. This was a family related incident; however, there were no domestic charges.
As of right now, no one was injured or sent to the hospital.