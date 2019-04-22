UPDATE (8:00PM)
According to a press release from the Toole County Sheriff's Office, two people are now dead after a reported shooting in Kevin followed by a hostage situation in Shelby.
Toole County Sheriff's Office received a call from a female reporting a posible shooting in Kevin, MT. When deputies arrived, they found one deceased male at a Kevin residence.
Officers then learned a male suspect had taken a female at gunpoint from the Kevin residence to his residence in Shelby. The suspect then barricaded himself and the female inside the residence, where Deputies blocked off the area.
The female's release was eventually negotiated and negotiations continued with the suspect, until the suspect opened fire on officers. Officers engaged in gunfire, and the suspect was shot and killed.
Toole County Sheriff's Deputies received mutual aid from the Great Falls Police Department High Risk Team, as well as the Conrad Police Department negotiator. The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation will be conducting a further investigation.
UPDATE: (5:45pm)
One man is confirmed dead inside a Shelby residence.
Toole County Search and Rescue reported that people heard 2 gunshots and a girl inside the house being held under hostage was able to escape. They also confirmed the man's death. His identity is still unknown.
The vicinity surrounding 100th East Richland Avenue and 500 Galena Street is still blocked off at this time.
The Great Falls Police Department is assisting with an ongoing incident in Shelby.
According to Media Relations Officer Sergeant Jim Wells, the Toole County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from GFPD Monday morning, and GFPD is now providing certain resource assistance to TCSO.
It is still unclear at this time what exactly that assistance consists of, or what the ongoing incident is.
We will be sure to update you with more information as it becomes available.