One person is dead and two others injured after a car chase ended in a crash in Havre early this morning.
According to the Havre Herald, the crash happened around 4:15 this morning, when Havre police were pursuing a 24-year-old Havre man in a stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata.
The unidentified driver was speeding westbound, crashed into an oncoming vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Billings, along with the driver of the oncoming SUV, a 29- year- old from Pennsylvania, were transported to Northern Montana Hospital to seek medical attention.
Drug and alcohol have not been ruled out yet as the investigation is still on-going.
