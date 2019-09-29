GREAT FALLS- Officers are responding to a crash on Vaughn Road in Great Falls.
Photos from a reporter on the scene show only one car involved. The car appears to be off of the road and GFPD and MT Highway Patrol cars appear to be parked on the side of the road.
The Department of Justice’s website reported the crash at 12:13 pm and police arrived at 12:37 pm and nobody was injured.
Both Great Falls Police and Highway Patrol are responding to the crash and anyone around the area is asked to avoid the area to let crews work.
