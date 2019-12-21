GREAT FALLS- When it comes to history, Great Falls is not in short supply and now the residents of the Electric City are getting a chance to bring or rather sit in some history of their very own.
As Great Falls High School continues to modernize and update more and more things from the past will update as well.
For the auditorium, well, the time had just finally come.
The auditorium’s chairs were installed back in the original building in 1930 and are now available for purchase to anyone interested.
We spoke with one person from the Great Falls Public Schools to find out how the community has been reacting.
“We've had people who had grandparents and great grandparents who actually went to school here back in the 1930s and they were telling us stories about how their grandparents back went they to school here at Great Falls High they would have assigned seats in the auditorium when they would go in for assemblies,” said Dusty Molyneaux, the music and arts supervisor for GFPS, “They had to go to row f seat number 3 and so they are trying to find that seat from that relative from way back when.”
You can buy one set of three chairs for $50, with the money going directly back into the school.
If you were not able to make it in today, don't worry they will be available January 4th at 9 am in the old shop at Great Falls High.