Oh give me a home fashion show highlighting tribes lack of federal recognition

GREAT FALLS - It's the official start of Western Art Week, and while we tend to think of paintings during this time, one artist is showing us the fashion side with a unique spin on native culture.
Thursday is the “Oh give me a home” fashion show at Paris Gibson Square. The designer is of the Chippewa Cree Little Shell Tribe who are not federally recognized, meaning the government hasn't authorized them to have any tribal land.
Her designs are here to showcase native culture with western hints, but as the name suggests, it's about the tribe's lack of a home.
“There is no reason they shouldn't be recognized. They meet and exceed all 7 criteria to become a federally recognized tribe. They're based right here in Great Falls but of course they are spread out all over the world,” said Alisa Herodus
Herodus has 16 designs in her show tomorrow ranging from 3-year-old girl fashion, all the way up to prom dresses and formal business attire.
If you'd like to see the show, it starts at noon at Paris Gibson Square. They recommend being there early to get a seat, and it is free to the public.