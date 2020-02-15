GREAT FALLS- The Montana Department of Commerce is warning people about imitation Census surveys in Cascade County.
The Census look-a-like survey is called the “2020 Congressional District Census” and was mailed by the Republican National Committee according to the MDC.
Respondents are asked to pay $15 minimum for processing the document.
Residents in Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Missoula counties were sent the same Census look-a-like in May and September of 2019.
Governor Steve Bullock called on the RNC to stop sending the deceptive surveys, and recently in Congress, members of the House Oversight Committee asked the U.S. Census Bureau to get involved and requested the mailers be stopped.
A law to prevent deceptive Census look-a-like mailers became law in 2010.
The MDC is reminding people that official U.S. Census Bureau surveys will never ask for money, credit card numbers or social security numbers, and questionnaires will always be postmarked from the U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Census Bureau.
The 2020 Census count beings next month and official documents for the Census will be mailed or left on doors of every household in Montana beginning mid-March.
You can learn more about the Census online at Census.MT.Gov