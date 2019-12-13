CASCADE - From gorgeous landscapes to jogging trails, there’s plenty of sites to see and things to do when it comes to recreation across the state. Many such places get funding from a federal grant created over 50 years ago, and officials from the state and county met up with community members Friday to raise awareness of the grant’s benefits for Montanan communities.
They gathered for a tour of Atkinson Park, one of thirty projects in the county that receives money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. So far, roughly $60,000 from LWCF has gone into the park’s playgrounds, tennis court and swimming pool.
Clerk Treasurer Jodie Campbell said the money helps keep the park and similar sites open for locals, tourists and future generations.
“To me as a mom, this provides my kids and grandkids to come up and play and it's a safe place out of the river for them to swim to learn how to swim,” said Campbell, who writes up grant applications for the town of Cascade.
While the program can get up to $900 million annually for sites across the U.S., they have only reached that amount once in the span of 54 years. However, they could get full permanent funding If the LWCF Permanent Funding Act gets signed into law.
The bill has support from Senator Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and was voted out of the committee in the Senate in mid-November.