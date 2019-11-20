HAVRE- A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of 19 Mexican citizens in Havre Sunday, November 17.
A release from US Customs and Border Patrol says a citizen noticed suspicious activity and gave a tip to Border Patrol agents who worked with local authorities to investigate the information.
The Havre Sector Border Patrol, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and the Cut Bank Police Office were all involved in the arrests of the 19 Mexican citizens who were traveling in two SUVs.
“These arrests are proof that everyday citizens can make a difference in our national security,” said Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Scott Good. “We appreciate and will continue to rely on our great citizens and law enforcement partners across Montana and in Canada to keep our communities safer.”