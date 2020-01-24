GREAT FALLS- One man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Court documents say Francisco Flores has been giving a 13-year-old girl "massages" after she finished playing basketball to help "relax" her muscles for the past year.
According to court documents, the massages included Flores inappropriately touching the victim’s body while they were in a private room.
The young girl wrote a letter to her mother disclosing what was happening between Flores and her, the girl also writing that she had been telling Flores to stop but he would not.
During a forensic interview, the victim also said that Flores had performed oral sex on her.
Detectives seized numerous items described by the victim that were used for the “massages” as well.
Court documents say Flores admitted to inappropriately touching the teen’s naked body during an interview.
Francisco Flores’ bond is set at $150,000.