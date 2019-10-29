GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls Police Officer was following a suspicious vehicle that the officer knew belonged to Jesse Lopez.
According to court documents, the vehicle had been involved in multiple suspicious incidents over the last several weeks and was a suspect vehicle in a recent trailer theft.
After the officer began following the car, it turned down a different street and three people immediately got out and started walking away.
The officer asked two of the people to sit down and one ran away on foot.
One of the men was identified as Jesse Matthew Lopez.
The officer was told and confirmed by dispatch that Lopez had warrants.
During a search on Lopez, the officer found two containers containing what was tested positive to be methamphetamine totaling 24 grams.
Court documents say Lopez has several prior convictions and it appeared that he was on probation at the time of the commission of the new offense.
Jesse Matthew Lopez has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs.