Officer back with family after being struck by motor vehicle

GREAT FALLS - Officer Zaine O’Meara has successfully gone through surgery and over social media, he shared a personal message of thanks.

Over face book, GFPD announced the releasing of Officer O’Meara from Benefis hospital.

In the post, O’Meara asked them to share these words “I cannot explain how grateful I am for the tremendous support my family and I have received. I am especially grateful to my GFPD, Great Falls Fire and Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services First Responder family and the medical staff at Benefis health system who all helped me survive this incident,” said Officer O’Meara

Three other Great Falls Fire Fighters were injured in this incident they are still recovering at this time.

