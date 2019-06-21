Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN JUDITH BASIN...SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 339 PM MDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES SOUTH OF POWER TO NEAR GEYSER. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH, HALF INCH HAIL, AND BRIEF HEAVY RAIN ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, STANFORD, BELT, BLACK EAGLE, GEYSER, RAYNESFORD, WINDHAM, SLUICE BOXES STATE PARK, MALMSTROM AFB, STOCKETT, TRACY, VAUGHN, FIRST PEOPLES BUFFALO JUMP STATE PARK, CENTERVILLE, ARMINGTON, ULM, SAND COULEE AND EDEN.