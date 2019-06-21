Childhood obesity across the US has more than tripled since the 1970s, but a new study shows some promising changes for pre-schoolers who are on a government food aid program.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), obesity rates for kids enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program (WIC)\ was at 14% in 2016. It was 0.5% less than in 2014, and a total of two percent less than 2010’s rates.
The CDC states revisions to WIC's food package in 2009 could be a possible factor in the improvement. It was a change that increased access to healthier and more nutritional options, like fruits, vegetables and whole grains, after health officials found an increase in high-energy foods and a decrease in physical activity.
While those enrolled start off the program with a general food guide, nutrition educators in Cascade County say packages can be specialized depending on the families’ needs
"For example, if they needed PediaSure or other products needed for those special feeding issues, we could then correspond or coordinate with other programs to get those in place for them," said Marjorie Glatzmaier, a nutrition educator at the City-County Health Department in Great Falls.
While Montana WIC has a list of approved food types and brands, they can change from year-to-year, depending on community feedback and annual discussions from within the program. Some food types covered include baby formula, eggs and yogurt.
In Great Falls, WIC coupons can go towards food from the summer Farmer's Market, as well as from certain grocery stores.
To qualify for Montana WIC, you must be one of the following:
- A pregnant woman
- A breastfeeding woman
- A woman who recently had a baby or whose pregnancy ended early
- An infant, birth to 12 months, or
- A child, up to age 5 years
You must also live in the Treasure state, have medical or nutritional risk as determined by a health professional and meet certain income requirements. For more information, you can visit CCHD’s official website.