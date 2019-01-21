Nyen off table for GFPS Superintendent position

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTHERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 315 PM MST TUESDAY. * AT 309 PM MST, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTS THAT AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN GREAT FALLS, ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. THE FLOODING HAS CLOSED RIVER DRIVE UNDER THE TRAIN TRACKS NEAR ELECTRIC CITY WATER PARK. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES, EXCEPT UP TO 4 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&