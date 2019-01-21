Nyen off table for GFPS Superintendent position

Great Falls Public Schools announced today that Gregory Nyen has withdrawn from being considered for great falls public school superintendent.
Gregory Nyen and Tom Moore were the finalists for the position.
In a release GFPS says over the weekend Mr. Nyen said he does not feel that the district is a good fit for him at this time.
The board agreed last week to postpone their decision to do further interviews with Nyen and Moore for more time to make an educated decision.
“This is one of the most important decisions any board of trustees makes. Our
job is to select an individual whom we believe can lead Great Falls Public Schools into
the future,” said Board Chair Jan Cahill.
Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees will still host the second interview with Tom Moore and likely make a decision regarding the superintendent.
The board will be interviewing Tom Moore on January 24th at 5:30 p.m.