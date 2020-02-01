Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115 AND 117. * WINDS...WEST 35 TO 45 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 80 MPH. * IMPACTS...INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER IN PLACES WHERE THERE IS NO SNOW COVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 40 TO 50 MPH, WITH GUSTS AROUND 75 MPH OCCURRING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. AREAS OF BLOWING DUST COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&