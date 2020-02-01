GREAT FALLS- High winds and a Red Flag warning in north-central Montana could lead to fast-spreading grass fires where there is now snow.
The National Weather Service Great Falls says winds in north-central Montana on Saturday could reach up to 60 miles per hour with gusts up to 90 miles per hour, a high wind warning is in effect until 11:00 pm Saturday.
Strong winds and low humidity are causing critical fire conditions over the grasslands of north-central and central Montana, meaning that any spark, man-made or nature-caused, may cause new fire starts that could be difficult to contain.
NWS says Deep Creek in Glacier County saw winds of 106 miles per hour and Great Falls had 63 miles per hour winds at 7:30 am Saturday.
The strongest winds NWS says are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front, all of the north-central plains and parts of central and southwest Montana, especially in higher elevations.
High winds could blow down trees and power lines, NWS advising that people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.
Travel could be difficult as well with areas of blowing dust possibly causing reduced visibility.
Snow is anticipated to follow the high winds beginning late Saturday afternoon along the Rocky Mountain Front and spreading into southwest Montana on Saturday night through Monday morning.