GREAT FALLS- A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Great Falls.
NWS Great Falls says an ice jam on the Missouri River could result in flooding at any time through Monday afternoon.
Areas could be flooded around portions of River Drive from the 9th Street Bridge to the 10th Avenue Bridge at any time.
People are advised not to drive through flooded roadways and businesses near the river in areas that could be affected by the flood should closely monitor for potential flooding impacts.