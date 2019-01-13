If you've been seeing smoke in the distance this weekend, don't panic. There are a number of controlled burns scheduled throughout Cascade County.
For any updates on these burns and a full list, plus how you can get a permit, visit here.
If you've been seeing smoke in the distance this weekend, don't panic. There are a number of controlled burns scheduled throughout Cascade County.
For any updates on these burns and a full list, plus how you can get a permit, visit here.
Anchor/Reporter
Whenever Taylor Tucker posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.