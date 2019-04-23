NorthWestern Energy is replacing 43,000 street lights across the state of Montana with brand new LED bulbs.
So far, they've already completed 2,500.
Currently, streetlights are being replaced in both Billings and Helena.
Next year the project will move to Butte, Bozeman, Missoula, and Havre.
Finally, in 2021, the project will make its way to Great Falls and smaller towns.
In addition to this, NorthWestern Energy is making sure to recycle the thousands of light bulbs they replace as well.
Each street light being replaced contains upwards of 15 milligrams of mercury, and in total, that's about 12 ½ cups.
In the end, the LED light bulbs will cut their operating costs in half, which could be good news for you.
“We are always evaluating our business structure, we have a lot of projects underway. We always have customer's dollar top of mind and anything we can do to cut costs, that is something we are always evaluating with a number of projects,” explains Brandy Powers, a spokesperson for NorthWestern Energy.
NorthWestern Energy says the $24 million project as well as an additional $120,000 for the light bulb recycling will all be paid for by the company.
Looking forward, they plan on using the money they eventually save in the long run to complete other energy saving projects across Montana.