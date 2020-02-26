GREAT FALLS- Customers of NorthWestern Energy in Montana are reporting scammers calling them demanding they pay money for a meter change.
According to a release from NorthWestern Energy, scammers are calling their customers and leaving a message saying their meter will be changed shortly with instructions to call a phone number.
When customers call the number, they are told there is a fee and service will be disconnected if they do not pay immediately.
NorthWestern Energy says they do not call customers and demand immediate payment.
Signs of potential scam activity NorthWestern Energy shared include:
- Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell a customer his or her utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment is not made – usually within less than an hour.
- Request for immediate payment: Scammers may demand that customers pay their bill immediately or risk having their service disconnected.
- Request for prepaid card: Scammers may ask customers to purchase a pre-paid card and call back with the card’s information. When the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds, and the victim’s money is gone.
NorthWestern Energy also shared some ways customers can protect themselves:
- Customers should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. NorthWestern Energy and other utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.
- If someone threatens immediate disconnection or shutoff of service, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email or shut the door. Customers with delinquent accounts receive advance disconnection notification. NorthWestern Energy and other utility companies never send a single notification one hour or less before disconnection.
- If customers suspect someone is trying to scam them, they should hang up, delete the email or shut the door.
If you are threatened by a scammer, you are asked to report it to your local law enforcement.