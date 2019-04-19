GLASGOW - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning Friday for Northeastern Montana, meaning there is potential for wildfires in the area.
According to NWS, the warning is meant for the Glasgow area due to low humidity and hot temperatures, with winds reaching a speed of up to 40 mph. Other areas like Billings, Blaine County and Lewistown aren't under the warning, but come pretty close to hitting its criteria.
It's the first Red Flag Warning of the year for the Treasure State, and it's coming rather early. Last year the first one was issued in august, according to NWS.
Weather experts say the early part of the fire season won't last long due to reports of greening, but residents should still be mindful of anything that could spark a blaze.
"It doesn't mean you still can't get fires. They're just a little harder to get them going and spread more rapidly when it's more green out," said Cory Mottice, a meteorologist at NWS Glasgow.
To minimize the chances of starting a wildfire, NWS says you should avoid burning of any kind with an open flame, especially outdoors. Additionally, they advise people to be careful not to cause sparks when driving or handling farm equipment.
The Red Flag Warning is slated to end in just a few hours but in the meantime there's one more thing that could cause another concern: Thunderstorms. NWS says they could possibly start a fire.
The Red Flag warning for Glasgow will last until 7pm tonight, when the weather starts cooling down.