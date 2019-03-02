GREAT FALLS - Brian Dues, a teacher at North Middle School, wanted to do something a little bit different when it came to teaching his students social studies.
Brian’s philosophy is students won’t remember what they learn if they don’t have a good experience learning it.
This led Brian to write a grant, asking for VR goggles to be introduced into the classroom setting.
Shortly after, the grant was awarded for $9,000 with an additional $1,000 raised by the PTA.
Today, students at North Middle School get to take a weekly field trip to places across the world with 24 brand new VR goggles.
For Brian, this has completely re-shaped the way he teaches.
“It changes the way I form my units. You know, I’ll begin with the virtual reality and actually take them there and show them the places before we get to learn about it; and then after they have a little bit of knowledge we’ll go back and look at some more places,” explains Brian Dues, a teacher at North Middle School teacher.
Brain continued to say that parents and students love the new technology and how it’s changed the way they learn.
If you’re interested in introducing VR into your home or classroom, but don’t have thousands of dollars at your disposal, Brian says a much cheaper option is through Google VR technology.
Several other schools around the Great Falls area have been reaching out to Brian, asking about the VR learning experience.
Looking forward, Brian says he wouldn’t be surprised to see VR in the classroom on a weekly or even daily basis within the next few years.