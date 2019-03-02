Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST MONDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES IN A PORTION OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER DUE TO AN ICE JAM. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 60 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE BY SUNDAY MORNING, MAINLY ALONG THE HI-LINE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. &&