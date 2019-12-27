GREAT FALLS- The Cascade County Commissioners made a decision to modify and reverse a conditional approval to a Big Sky Cheese Special Use Permit (SUP) and now, a non-profit is taking legal action against Cascade County Commissioners.
Montanans for Responsible Land Use (MfRLU) and several of its board members/corporate officers and/or freeholders have filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Commissioners of Cascade County.
According to the lawsuit, a Special Use Permit Application was submitted by Madison Food Park, LLC on April 25, 2019.
Since then, multiple public hearings were held and on August 28, 2019, the Zoning Board of Adjustments made a final decision, approving the SUP based on 17 conditions.
Big Sky Cheese filed an appeal for nine of the 17 conditions, the appeal saying some rules are too vague and others lack proper reasoning.
Cascade County officials adjusted the conditions for the cheese factory after a review, and on November 21, 2019, the lawsuit says a meeting was held to discuss the appeal and public comment was not allowed on the appeal.
The lawsuit claims the commissioners violated a right to public participation by not having a public hearing before making this decision on the SUP.
Additionally, the suit claims the conditions placed on the SUP by the Zoning Board of Adjustments are supported by local records while the changes made by the commissioners are not.
The suit was filed just days ago, on Christmas Eve, and the commissioners are being given a twenty-one day grace period to respond to the suit.
Representatives from the Montanans for Responsible Land Use are not commenting at this time and we were not able to get in contact with anyone from the Commission’s Office for comment.