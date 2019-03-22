No More Violence Week in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- After seeing high rates of child abuse, neglect and the impact of family violence across Cascade County, one local initiative is back for its fifth year hoping their efforts can continue working towards changing that.
More than 600 children were in foster care last year across Cascade County, according to data from No More Violence week, and for the fifth year in a row, this initiative continues to work for solutions in addressing abuse, neglect, and violence.
According to No More Violence Week, Cascade County has some of the highest rates of violence against children in the state. Many of these cases relate to drug abuse. But the impact of violence ripples throughout an entire community.
No More Violence Week is five straight days of events, educational sessions and forums to educate and raise awareness on concrete ways to becoming a part of a solution. Starting next week there are multiple events each day, including a session with Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter on protecting our children from digital predators, information on community-level trauma and response offered by the nationally recognized Prevention Institute, an encore performance of the play converge, and a family-friendly Friday night “Rockin’ the Town in Hope” to celebrate hope for true change.
"It involves the children in our community, the youth of our community, and all of us should have a voice in saying we don't want to have this here,” said Jamie Marshall the Chair Person, No More Violence Week.
The initiative doesn't just last one week, No More Violence Week says people can make an impact in many ways, such as offer their time to organizations who are focused on these prevention initiatives, become a foster parent, or visit Volunteer Great Falls to learn ways to positively support a child in our community.