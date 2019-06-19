UPDATE: Police and firefighters say now that they have assessed the area, only minor injuries were reported in this accident.
Police tell us the white SUV ran a red light and was rear ended by another blue SUV.
No one was taken to the hospital.
GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Fire Rescue along with Great Falls Police Department are responding to an accident on 2nd Ave North and 6th St N.
According to GFFR's Facebook post there are several injuries.
Please avoid the area. We have a reporter on scene and will bring you more details as we learn them.