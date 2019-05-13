No one was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Cut Bank Sunday morning.
According to Cut Bank Police Chief Michael Schulz, authorities were called to a residence on the northeast side of town for reports of a domestic disturbance.
A Glacier County Sheriff's Deputy responded, and found a man with a firearm. Shots were exchanged, though no one was hit.
The man was taken into custody without further incident and is being held at the Glacier County Detention Center. The suspect is set to appear in court tomorrow.