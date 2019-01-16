No decision on new GFPS Superintendent, Board to do second interviews

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST THURSDAY. * VISIBILITIES...AT OR BELOW ONE QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES. * TIMING...TONIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...COLD TEMPERATURES COMBINED WITH FOG MAY CREATE SOME SLICK ROADS, SIDEWALKS, AND BRIDGES. TRAVELERS SHOULD SLOW DOWN, TURN OFF CRUISE, AND USE LOW BEAM LIGHT SETTINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&