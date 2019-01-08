According to Cascade County Attorney, Joshua Racki, no criminal charges have been filed by the CCAO. The victims identity has not been release. We will keep you update as more information comes in.
Great Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash on 8th St. NE in Great Falls. It's located between 25th Ave NE and Smelter Ave.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Parents of students at North Middle or Sacajawea Elementary schools are asked to use an alternate route.
25th Ave NE (next to the Animal Shelter) remains open and there is easy access from the north of off 36th Ave NE.
