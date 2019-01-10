UPDATE: According to Lewis and Clark County, the test results for the powdery substance have come back as "not hazardous", but do not definitively identify the substance. The Lewis and Clark Motor Vehicle Department will reopen this afternoon at 1:30.
The Lewis and Clark County Motor Vehicle Department will remain closed today after a white powdery substance was found in an envelope.
The Lewis and Clark County Motor Vehicle Department, located in the City-County building at 316 North Park Ave. in Helena, will be closed to customers today, Jan. 10, until further notice.
Haz Mat teams were called out to the building at 316 North Park Ave in Helena yesterday, Jan. 9. Since then the substance has been sent to the Montana State Health Lab for testing.
As a precaution the office will remain closed until the results of those tests come back.
Jeni Garcin, Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator for Lewis and Clark County, says once the test results come back, they'll determine the next steps to see when they can re-open. They hope to have test results Thursday afternoon.
Below is the original press release sent to KFBB:
"A white powder was received in an envelope late yesterday afternoon and a Haz Mat team was called to handle it. The substance is currently at the Montana State Health lab for testing. Until we have the results of what the substance is, out of an abundance of caution to protect staff and customers, we have closed the offices. We hope to receive the results of the testing by this afternoon. Identification of the substance will help us determine next steps and whether we will open for service. We will continue to provide updates as we have them.
-
Jeni Garcin
Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator
Lewis and Clark County