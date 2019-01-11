TSA workers around the country have been calling in sick and quitting due to the partial government shutdown.
Here in Great Falls, Airport Director John Faulkner tells me they haven't felt too many impacts of the partial shutdown, but employees are starting to get worried.
Faulkner says employees have not been calling in sick or quitting, but plans are being discussed at a national level with the TSA to make sure a plan is in place if the shutdown lasts a longtime.
Details of that plan have not yet been released by the TSA.